Toxic plot leaked? Yash forced into a sham marriage with Kiara Advani; here’s what the rumoured synopsis says

Rocking star Yash’s Toxic is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year 2026. Also starring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria, the Geetu Mohandas directorial was set to arrive in theatres on March 19, clashing with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Yash’s first look as Raya and the official teaser further raised the anticipation amongst fans. But a lot of hearts were left broken when Toxic’s release was pushed to June 4 this week. Well, we now have some interesting information which might make the wait easier for Yash’s fans — the leaked plot of Toxic. Kiara Advani and Yash in Toxic

As was revealed in the teaser, Yash will be seen in a double role in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. When makers of the film dropped the poster of the first single, titled Tabaahi, fans guessed that Yash and Kiara Advani’s characters will be romantically involved. However, a viral thread on Reddit suggests that the two will be forced into a ‘sham marriage’ in the film. A rumoured synopsis of Toxic shared on the social media platform reads: “In the lawless heat of old-world Goa, Raya, a ruthless femboy mobster, is forced into a sham marriage with Nadia, a rival lesbian heir. Raya weaponizes the union, unleashing a violent, stylish tyranny to crush the coastal cartels and seize absolute control.”

Whether this is the actual plot of Toxic or not can only be confirmed by the makers. But this rumoured synopsis has managed to get the internet’s attention. Under the viral thread, a social media user wrote: “Considering that Geethu Mohandas’s previous work was Moothon, this can be a very high possibility,” whereas another comment read, “Well actually, I'm now really intrigued!” However, some are sure that this synopsis is fake. One such netizen pointed out, “This is some fan edit. Personally done out of spite during the D2 vs Toxic clash fan wars,” whereas another internet user wrote, “This is some Yash hater that has edited tmdb which has been picked up by letterbox. Just like the Wikipedia page corruptions done to malign people and projects editors hate.”