‘Tomorrow Ranbir Kapoor may act as Ravana…’: Sadhguru defends Ramayana casting, calls Yash a handsome man

When it was announced that Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana , fans were delighted. However, there were many trolls who opposed his casting as a deity citing his former onscreen characters, public image, statements and controversies as reasons. RK’s first look in the teaser of Ramayana: Part 1 managed to change some minds, but many members of the audience were still skeptical about seeing him as Rama alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. Well, spiritual leader Sadhguru has now shared his thoughts on Ranbir’s character in the upcoming film.

Recently, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra sat down with Sadhguru for a chat. When the filmmaker called the backlash for Ranbir Kapoor’s casting ‘unfair’, Sadhguru shared, “It is not a fair judgment of an actor because he acted in some way. He acted in a certain role, let's say being Rama. You expect him to become fully Rama. Now tomorrow in another movie he may act as Ravana, some other production, they may choose him as Ravana. So that is a professional actor.” Talking about Kannada superstar Yash and his casting as Ravana, Sadhguru stated, “Yash is a handsome man.”

Hearing this, producer Namit agreed and shared, “Yash is a very handsome man, and a very talented superstar in the country and incredibly loved. We want to show all shades of Ravan, his devotion, his depth, which only Yash can do.”

Actor Ravie Dubey, who will be seen as RK’s onscreen brother Lakshman in the film, recently revealed how Ranbir and the entire team have made a lot of sacrifices for Ramayana. According to reports, Ranbir turned vegetarian for this film and is following a strict sattvic diet. The actor has also reportedly quit alcohol and is meditating regularly to embody spiritual discipline. Ramayana: Part 1 will arrive in theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by Ramayana: Part 2’s release on Diwali 2027.