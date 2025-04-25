Nushrratt Bharuccha spills why she will always pick Ranbir Kapoor over Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Kartik Aaryan

Nushrratt Bharuccha's fascination, admiration, adulation — whatever you may want to call it — for Ranbir Kapoor is no big secret. In a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor delved into detail over the fact that while the world now may be running after her long-time and recurring co-star Kartik Aaryan, but for her, it'll always be Ranbir over him. Nushrratt Bharuccha with Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar ka Punchnama 2; Her with Ranbir Kapoor

She said, "Actually Kartik and I started together, we've done so much work together, ke aap uss nazar se phir, as an audience, dekh hi nahi paate usko, because then he's become a buddy...partner in crime, same-same co-actor, same-same acting kar rahe hain, wohi kar rahe hain. So I think that was the vibe I created with him, and we had. But Ranbir ko toh aise pardon pe dekha hai na, aise bade hote hue...arre".

For context, Kartik and Nushrratt have worked across as many as 4 films together — Pyaar ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013), Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety (2018). Not just this, they both held cameos in Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023), helmed by the director who got them together in the first place, Luv Ranjan.

We know Nushrratt is a true and blue fangirl owing to how beautifully she describes the moment in Ranbir's filmography when she fell in love with who he was an actor. She shared, "Rockstar was the one for me that really...I was like 'what has he done, what has he done'. There's a shot where he's standing under Khatara bhai's house, jab woh lost tha, mahino se usko koi dhundh nahi paa raha tha. Aur woh Sufi kapdon mein khada hota hai aur upar dekhta hai,...woh jo nazar hai, woh bohot mushkil hai. It's sublime acting, it's just another level of understanding the character that are bringing that out. Woh chote chote nuances aapko bata nahi sakta hai koi, aapko laane padte hain character mein".

So is Nushrratt appropriately "obsessed"? She thinks otherwise: "I don't think I'm obsessed. I think he's one person...and it's very difficult to believe me but I'm seriously saying this, mujhe uss insaan ki skill aur craft se pyaar hai. I just want to watch Ranbir Kapoor on screen. I just want to watch him act. I think I'm in love with his skill and craft more than who he is as a person, because honestly I don't know him as a person. Personally kaise...aap saalon tak logon ko nahi jaan paate. 6 din ki shooting kari hai (in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar). How will I know anybody in 6 days?".

As a matter of fact, Nushrratt, without batting an eyelid, picked the Brahmastra actor yet again when asked to choose between him and none other than Shah Rukh Khan! Explaining her pick she then articulated, "Kaam mein Ranbir Kapoor, but if I have to be romancing and falling in love with someone, Shah Rukh sir".

On the work front, Nushrratt last featured in supernatural thriller Chhorii 2, currently available for streaming on OTT.