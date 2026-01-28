Rani Mukerji opens up about daughter Adira: ‘She’s my best friend; I’m the most enthu mother’

Bollywood beauty Rani Mukerji reached the HT City office in Delhi for HT City's Stars In the City with Sonal Kalra today, on January 28. During her visit, the actor opened up about her upcoming film Mardaani 3 , revisited the iconic characters she has portrayed onscreen in her 30 years in the industry, and also spoke about her darling daughter Adira who is ten years old now. Rani shared how Adira is her best friend and also revealed that she herself is an ‘enthu’ mother.

Talking about Adira turning 10 years old, Rani Mukerji shared, “She has become a double digit (laughs), which is so beautiful. Not that I’m happy about it, because I still go back to her baby pictures, to the extent that she started feeling jealous of her own self. She’s like, ‘Mumma, why are you watching me like this? I am like this now (pointing at herself).’ I am like, ‘I understand you are like this now, but I want this, I want you in my lap.’ And now she’s bigger than me, I can be on her lap. So I miss those days of just carrying her everywhere, like she was my favourite accessory. So yeah, now that has changed. They grow up too fast, especially girls. They grow too fast.”

Is Adira like a friend to her mother? Hearing this, Rani replied, “Of course! She’s my best friend, really. And I’m constantly like seeding that thought into her, that I’m her best friend.” When asked if Adira senses her mother’s nervousness for the release of Mardaani 3, Rani shared, “No. Her main intention is that I should catch the night flight today so I can go to her Sports Day tomorrow. So that’s on her mind exactly, ‘Mumma are you taking your flight, are you going to finish?’ I’m like, ‘Of course, of course. I’m wrapping up everything and I’m rushing for your Sports Day’.” Rani went on to share, “It’s very fulfilling. I’m dying to be there on Sports Day and run along with the children. I’m the most enthu (enthusiastic) mother.”

Well, we wish Rani all the best for Mardaani 3, which is set to release on January 30.