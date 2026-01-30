Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun reveals her parents’ reaction after watching the film: ‘My parents were crying…’

Soon after Dhurandhar arrived in theatres last month, Akshaye Khanna rose to new heights of success thanks to his unmatchable aura and impeccable portrayal of Rehman Dakait. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, dropped jaws with his unbelievable transformation and performance as undercover Hamza. Meanwhile, Ranveer’s onscreen love interest Sara Arjun deeply impressed the audience as Yalina Jamali. Fans gushed over her performance, her sharp dialogue delivery and sweet chemistry with Ranveer. But how did Sara’s father Raj Arjun and mother Sanya Arjun react to Dhurandhar ? The young actor has now opened up about the ‘euphoric’ moment.

After Dhurandhar , Sara Arjun is now gearing up for the release of her next film Euphoria, which is set to arrive in theatres on February 6. Ahead of the same, Sara has been busy with promotions. During one such interview with Suma Kanakala, the young actor was asked about her most ‘euphoric’ day. Hearing this, Sara replied, “There was a day when both my parents were crying tears of joy because of something I did. So that’s my most euphoric day ever. It meant a lot to me.” Sara went on to add, “Yeah, tears of joy. Like it meant a lot to me, that day.” When the interviewer asked if she meant Dhurandhar , the actor smiled and said yes.

Opening up about her journey in films, Sara shared, “After Ponniyin Selvan, I went to boarding school, and then my initial plan was to go abroad to study film and acting. But then while I was giving my boards, I signed Magic. And then right after I came out again I was sticking to my plan. But when Euphoria came to me it was so tempting to do. As a human I felt this urge to be a part of a story like this. After PS2 it was Magic, then Euphoria and then Dhurandhar. In fact, I signed Dhurandhar while shooting for Euphoria.”

Dhurandhar released on Netflix today. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is set to arrive in theatres on March 19.