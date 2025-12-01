Dhurandhar row: No stay order on Ranveer Singh's film yet, Delhi High Court asks CBFC to consult Indian Army if needed

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has found itself in controversy just days before its release. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025, is now under legal scrutiny after the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma, Ashoka Chakra (posthumous) and Sena Medal awardee, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court alleging that the movie draws unauthorised inspiration from their son’s life.

The controversy unfolds Dhurandhar was among the most anticipated films of the year but soon after the trailer dropped, online discussions began linking the film’s protagonist — shown undertaking undercover military operations — to Late Major Mohit Sharma’s real-life exploits.

Major Sharma, who served in the Indian Army’s 1 Para (Special Forces), was killed in action in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on March 21, 2009. His story has long been celebrated as one of courage, intelligence, and sacrifice.

Despite Aditya Dhar’s clarification on November 26 that Dhurandhar is “purely fictional,” the late officer’s parents — 77-year-old Sushila Sharma and 75-year-old Rajendra Prasad Sharma — filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court on November 28. Today (December 1), the matter was listed before Justice Sachin Datta.