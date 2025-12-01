Dhurandhar row: No stay order on Ranveer Singh's film yet, Delhi High Court asks CBFC to consult Indian Army if needed
Recently, Late Major Mohit Sharma’s parents had approached the Delhi HC for a stay order on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The matter was heard in court today
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar has found itself in controversy just days before its release. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025, is now under legal scrutiny after the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma, Ashoka Chakra (posthumous) and Sena Medal awardee, filed a petition in the Delhi High Court alleging that the movie draws unauthorised inspiration from their son’s life.
The controversy unfolds
Dhurandhar was among the most anticipated films of the year but soon after the trailer dropped, online discussions began linking the film’s protagonist — shown undertaking undercover military operations — to Late Major Mohit Sharma’s real-life exploits.
Major Sharma, who served in the Indian Army’s 1 Para (Special Forces), was killed in action in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on March 21, 2009. His story has long been celebrated as one of courage, intelligence, and sacrifice.
Despite Aditya Dhar’s clarification on November 26 that Dhurandhar is “purely fictional,” the late officer’s parents — 77-year-old Sushila Sharma and 75-year-old Rajendra Prasad Sharma — filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court on November 28. Today (December 1), the matter was listed before Justice Sachin Datta.
Parents accuse filmmakers of using their son’s story as a “commercial commodity…”
Represented by advocates Roopenshu Pratap Singh and Manish Sharmaa of Samaanta Law Firm, Major Sharma's parents accused the filmmakers of using their son’s story as a “commercial commodity” without family consent or approval from the Indian Army. According to Bar and Bench, the plea cites violation of the family’s privacy rights under Article 21 of the Constitution and raises concerns about national security, claiming that depicting Special Forces tactics could risk revealing sensitive details.
Their petition names the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Jio Studios, producer Jyoti Deshpande, and Aditya Dhar as respondents. It primarily seeks a stay on the release of the film.
The makers revert
Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal, representing the producers, denied any connection between the film and Major Sharma’s life, calling the plea “misconceived.” CGSC Ashish Dixit, appearing for the CBFC, confirmed that the film has been assessed as fictional.
The court’s response
While the Delhi High Court did not issue a stay order on the film’s release, it directed the CBFC to expedite its certification process and carefully consider the objections raised by Major Mohit Sharma’s parents. The court disposed of the petition with instructions that the board take the family’s concerns into account and, if necessary, consult the Indian Army for a further review before granting clearance. For now, the fate of Dhurandhar rests with the CBFC, as both filmmakers and audiences await clarity on whether the film can move forward without further controversy.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.