Rashami Desai on long gaps in her career: I learnt it the hard way to say no to bad work

For Rashami Desai, 2024 was a year of life lessons. “There were many ups and downs last year and I faced a lot of personal challenges, so I was working on myself,” says the actor, adding, “I developed severe gut issues during travel, but I neglected them, and they became a little severe. I should have paid attention on time, but when you’re working, you tend to push things aside. As a result, I developed food allergies, so I have to be cautious about what I eat now.” Rashami Desai is looking forward to her Gujarati film release

‘I faced consequences of playing a mom in Uttaran’

Desai is excited about 2025. Rashami shares, “My Gujarati film, Mom Tane Nahi Samjaay, will release soon and there are a couple of other good projects as well. To be honest, when I was offered the role of a mother (in the Gujarati film), I refused it initially. I was hesitant, because I had faced the consequences of playing a mom in (TV show) Uttaran; one gets labelled quickly in this industry. It took me a little while to get rid of that label. I am not against playing a mom, but getting typecast is a hindrance. Yet, that has not stopped me from picking roles when I really love the script.”

‘Kuch bhi karne se acha hai ki kuch mat karo’

Rashami, who has a Hindi movie and a web show lined up this year, admits that there have been long gaps in her career due to lack of good work: “In recent years, I’ve not been offered projects that excite me. I have tried to do experimental roles as well, but while the script is interesting, execution isn’t up to the mark. I learnt the hard way to say ‘no’ to bad work and wait patiently. Kuch bhi karne se acha hai ki kuch mat karo. Mujhe achcha kaam karna hai. Money is very important, but I’ve never worked for money. I am waiting for good work, with a capable director and good content. In between, I was part of Bigg Boss and then the pandemic happened, which led to a long gap. So many people meet me and say, ‘Aap kitna achcha kaam karte ho. Aap ke saath kaam karna hai’, but it would be just talk.”

‘Nothing is working on television’

The actor, who has been the face of many popular TV shows, isn’t happy with the current content on the small screen. She says, “I feel that the current phase on TV will continue for a while. Nothing is working; several shows are going off air within three months. Writers are creating good stories, directors are pushing for their vision, and actors are giving their best, but there is something amiss and that’s why it’s not connecting (with the audience). TV par choti choti cheezen important hain, sab emotions highlight hote hain. It’s all about details.”

‘It is my dream to win a National Award’

Desai shares that she doesn’t shy away from seeking work. “In 2025, I hope I get something amazing to show my talent; I know that I have the potential. I want to work more. It is my dream to win a National Award someday. That’s why I am on the lookout for realistic scripts. I don’t take up a lot of work. I am choosy and that has worked for me. Even on TV, people loved the few shows I did and remember me for them even today.”