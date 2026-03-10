Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda look madly in love in unseen Mehendi pictures: ‘It was too perfect but…’

On February 26, actors and longtime lovers Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in Udaipur. After keeping their relationship lowkey for over 7 long years, Rashmika and Vijay got married in a traditional Telugu Hindu wedding ceremony, paying tribute to the groom’s heritage, followed by a traditional Kodava wedding ceremony to honour the bride’s roots. The newlyweds looked breathtaking in their royal attire, reminding fans of Lord Rama and Sita, and their beautiful wedding pictures soon broke the internet. Well, today Vijay and Rashmika decided to take the internet by storm again when they unveiled photos from their Mehendi ceremony.

For the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a custom-designed rust-orange silk saree with a red and antique gold border by designer Anamika Khanna. Groom Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, looked regal in an ivory dhoti and a vermillion red angavastram. Well, for their Mehendi and Pradhanam ceremony on February 25, the bride and groom chose Karan Torani’s fashion label Torani. Sharing pictures from the same, Vijay wrote: “25.02.26 The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening i wish had a 100 more hours in it ❤️❤️❤️ @toraniofficial.”

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, shared, “25.02.26 It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast.. ❤️ What a stunning piece you have created!!! @toraniofficial thank you for making it so special for us 🫶🏻.” For the uninitiated, Pradhanam is a pre-wedding engagement ceremony in Telugu Hindu tradition where the bride and groom’s families formalise the marriage alliance. Well, the most beautiful thing about these photographs is how madly in love Rashmika and Vijay look. As though they can’t wait to begin their happily ever after.

On their wedding day, revealing how he knew Rashmika was the one for him, Vijay had shared, “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife. 😀❤️ 26.02.2026.”

We wish Rashmika and Vijay a lifetime of joy and togetherness.