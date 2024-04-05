Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: Ranbir Kapoor to Vijay Deverakonda, actors she shares best chemistry with

Rashmika Mandanna, also known as the National Crush, is celebrating her 28th birthday today. Thanks to her recent social media posts, netizens are convinced that she rang in her big day in UAE with rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda. While we wait for confirmation on the same, let’s look back at times Mandanna won us over with her reel life love stories. Here’s a list of actors that the birthday girl shares best onscreen chemistry with. Rashmika with co-stars Ranbir and Vijay

Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika’s rumoured boyfriend has to be on the top of this list. Fans strongly believe that their sizzling onscreen chemistry in films such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) was actually a reflection of their real life love story. Even during the promotions of Animal (2023), Deverakonda left Mandanna blushing when he asked her ‘what’s up re’ on a phone call. The viral clip was like a treat for fans who are rooting for them

Allu Arjun

Pushpa and Srivalli

One of the biggest highlights of Pushpa: The Rise (2021), apart from Allu Arjun’s badass avatar, was his fresh pairing with Srivalli aka Rashmika. Their sweet chemistry touched our hearts because it was quite convincing. Audiences are now eagerly waiting to see them reunite in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Ranbir Kapoor

Rannvijay and Geetanjali in Animal

Yes, there are many who trolled Rashmika and her character in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s recent blockbuster Animal. But there is no denying that Mandanna’s chemistry with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor was pure, striking and passionate. Even though some of us didn’t love Kapoor’s character, a majority of fans did root for his happily ever after with the OG Bhabhi

Mahesh Babu

A still from Sarileru Neekevvaru

There were many who judged Mandanna’s character Samskruthi for constantly swooning over Mahesh Babu aka Major Ajay Krishna in the 2020 action comedy Sarileru Neekevvaru. But it was actually cute to see how unabashedly in love she was in the film. Rashmika and Mahesh made a cute pair, who we would love to see together again

Vijay

Rashmika and Thalapathy Vijay

When Rashmika and Thalapathy Vijay’s photos from the sets of their 2023 film Varisu surfaced on the internet, fans knew they would make an adorable onscreen pair. These predictions were proved correct when the action drama arrived in theatres. The fact that Mandanna is a fan of Vijay’s work in real life added a sparkle to her eyes in all their scenes together. Can we have a reunion already please?

Who do you think shares the best onscreen chemistry with the birthday girl?