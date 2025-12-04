Rashmika Mandanna reacts to wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda; says, ‘I take my personal life very seriously…’
With reports claiming that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are engaged and planning a grand wedding next year, the actor has finally addressed the buzz
As speculation about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s alleged engagement continues to swirl, the actress has finally shared her stance. Unsurprisingly, it’s all about keeping boundaries. Without confirming or denying the rumours, Rashmika said she prefers to draw a sharp line between her professional and personal life.
When asked whether she would like to confirm or deny her marriage plans with Vijay in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor smiled and said, “I wouldn’t like to do either; when it is to be spoken about, we shall.”
Keeping her private life off-limits
Rashmika’s remarks come alongside a firm declaration of how she handles life beyond the camera. “At least 80 per cent of the time, I don’t discuss work at home,” she shared. The star added that even talking about work counts as being in work mode. “Talking about work is still work. When I’m at work or in a meeting, I give my 100 percent, but when I’m at home, I’m at home. I’m that kind of a person.”
She also emphasised the importance of maintaining emotional balance. “As much as we are actors, I want to cut off from work when I go home. If something is bothering me, I go and ask for advice or help. But at home, I want to cut off from work because you cannot be 24/7 at work,” she said.
The actress noted that even with her family, conversations rarely revolve around her profession. “We are actors and work doesn’t leave us, but with my mother, dad or anyone in my family, I don’t talk about work. I take my personal life extremely seriously. I’ve made it a thing — I don’t want to talk about work.”
Rumours persist
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have long been the subject of relationship rumours, and recent reports have only added fuel to the fire. Several outlets claimed that the two are already engaged and may tie the knot in February 2026. Neither actor has made any official statement or shared posts hinting at the same.
A source had told Hindustan Times earlier that Rashmika has already started wedding preparations and even made a quick trip to Udaipur to scout potential venues for what’s expected to be a grand celebration. Despite the growing buzz, Rashmika remains unfazed.
While the public waits for an official confirmation about her relationship with Vijay, Rashmika’s latest comments make one thing clear — she prefers to let her personal life remain private.