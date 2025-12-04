Rashmika Mandanna reacts to wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda; says, ‘I take my personal life very seriously…’

When asked whether she would like to confirm or deny her marriage plans with Vijay in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor smiled and said, “I wouldn’t like to do either; when it is to be spoken about, we shall.”

As speculation about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s alleged engagement continues to swirl, the actress has finally shared her stance. Unsurprisingly, it’s all about keeping boundaries. Without confirming or denying the rumours, Rashmika said she prefers to draw a sharp line between her professional and personal life.

Keeping her private life off-limits Rashmika’s remarks come alongside a firm declaration of how she handles life beyond the camera. “At least 80 per cent of the time, I don’t discuss work at home,” she shared. The star added that even talking about work counts as being in work mode. “Talking about work is still work. When I’m at work or in a meeting, I give my 100 percent, but when I’m at home, I’m at home. I’m that kind of a person.”

She also emphasised the importance of maintaining emotional balance. “As much as we are actors, I want to cut off from work when I go home. If something is bothering me, I go and ask for advice or help. But at home, I want to cut off from work because you cannot be 24/7 at work,” she said.

The actress noted that even with her family, conversations rarely revolve around her profession. “We are actors and work doesn’t leave us, but with my mother, dad or anyone in my family, I don’t talk about work. I take my personal life extremely seriously. I’ve made it a thing — I don’t want to talk about work.”