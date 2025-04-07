Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to begin Cocktail 2 soon? Netizens say ‘sick of Rashmika yaar’

Sequels and remakes are a tricky business. While some raise intrigue thanks to the love received by the original, others often fail to match up to the first part. Then there are those which somehow manage to do even better than the original. Well, rumours of a possible sequel of a cult classic have been doing the rounds since the past few months. We are talking about Cocktail 2, which will serve as a spiritual sequel to Homi Adajania’s 2012 rom com Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in iconic roles. According to buzz, Shahid Kapoor will be taking the franchise forward with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna by his side. Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will star in Cocktail 2

The latest update about Cocktail 2 surfaced on the internet last night. If rumours are to be believed Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna will begin shooting for the Homi Adajania sequel this summer. How exciting is that! Of course, the audience will miss Deepika Padukone as Veronica, one of the most memorable characters that she has ever portrayed onscreen. But this film will give fans a fresh new pairing with Shahid opposite Rashmika. We already witnessed Shahid and Kriti’s cute chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya last year, so we have high hopes from this reunion.

But there are many netizens who are not too happy about Rashmika’s casting in Cocktail 2. Reason given by trolls? Her dialogue delivery. For instance, one social media user claimed, “Iam a south indian.. i myself am tired of rashmika n her scary eyebrows n chewy dialogue delivery,” whereas another angry netizen shared, “Rashmika? So yet another movie I’ll need sub-titles for because the woman refuses to open her mouth when she’s delivering dialogues. 😭 I’m 🤏🏻 close to quitting Bollywood movies.” An internet user simply stated, “I’m sick of rashmika yaar,” whereas another comment read, “Ew ew ew… not excited to watch this trio, rashmika the least with her weird tongue twister accent!!!”

Before this announcement, Rashmika was trolled for her dialogue delivery in Bollywood films such as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023) and Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal. However, some fans pointed out that her diction had somewhat improved when Salman Khan’s Sikandar released. What are your thoughts on Rashmika’s casting in Cocktail 2?