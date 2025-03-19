Dua’s mother Deepika Padukone opens up about motherhood and experiencing mom guilt: ‘As a new mother…’

In September last year, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child into the world. The love birds were blessed with a baby girl, who they introduced to the world as Dua Padukone Singh, the answer to their prayers. Two months after Dua came into the world, Deepika and Ranveer were seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. However, DP has reportedly not shot any films since her daughter's birth. Well, the new mother has now opened up about getting back to work and figuring out how to deal with mom guilt. Deepika Padukone with her daughter Dua

Recently at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika shared, “I think where I'm at in my life right now is how do I manage my time as a mother, as a new mother, with getting back to--and I'm sure there's some incredible women here who can give me some wise, some wisdom, whatever-- but to be able to manage my daughter and her life and getting back to work without feeling guilt. I think that is something I'm figuring out. I won't say I am struggling with, but I'm still figuring it out.”

Deepika also spoke about motherhood and how it will influence the kind of work she chooses to take on in the future. The actor explained, “Yes, I think motherhood in itself has been so incredible that I'm sure somewhere, if not consciously, subconsciously it will influence the kind of movies and the roles that I choose to do moving forward. Having said that, I do believe that I've been pretty aware and conscious even before motherhood.”

Recently there was buzz about Deepika making her comeback with Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh. Rumours suggested that the two beloved stars might join forces for a special music video choreographed by Farah Khan, who had also directed Deepika’s Bollywood debut film Om Shanti Om (2007). Let’s wait and watch!