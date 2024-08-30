Rasika Dugal on lukewarm response to Mirzapur 3: Every kind of response is good and welcome

Actor Rasika Dugal recently reprised her role as Beena Tripathi in the web series Mirzapur 3. Although the third season, which released four years after the second, did not receive as strong a response as its predecessors, Dugal chooses to focus on the show's loyal audience. Rasika Dugal was recently seen in Mirzapur 3.

"When you have done three seasons of a show and when you have as loyal and committed an audience as that of Mirzapur - they own the show as much as you do," she says discussing the mixed reaction to the show.

Dugal, who recently won the Diversity Champion Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, adds, "Audiences have loved season 3 and some have commented on how it was different from what they had expected. I feel every kind of response is good and welcome."

Recently, a picture of Ali Fazal, who portrays the protagonist Guddu Pandit, and Dugal surfaced, featuring them styled outside of their characters. This has left fans speculating if it hints at something for the next season of the show. "I love that every post about Mirzapur sparks a conversation about what is to come. We have the best audience!," says Dugal with amusement. She further elaborates, "I love that photo. It was a stylized take on the Guddu-Beena relationship so far. "

Does it hint at something to come? "Well, anything can happen in Mirzapur," the 39-year-old says.

About her IFFM outing, Dugal, who has been a regular at international film festivals with films like Qissa and Manto premiering at prestigious events such as the Toronto International Film Festival and Cannes, acknowledges the impact these festivals have had on her career.

"Film festivals have been a very important part of my journey as an actor," she says. "Early in my career, some of the films I worked on had premiered at reputed international festivals. The recognition and appreciation I received from critics and audiences at these festivals was incredibly encouraging. It gave me the drive to work harder and the courage to push through some challenging times that followed. So, I really value the festival space. It is a platform that nurtures and promotes new talent."