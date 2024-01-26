Republic Day: Neha Dhupia says her army background gave her ‘a little more self-assurance’

Actor Neha Dhupia feels the free and fearless side of her personality is largely because of being an army kid. Dhupia’s father served in the Indian Navy. “Even if one family member wears the uniform in your house, your entire thought process towards patriotism changes,” she told us. Actor Neha Dhupia opened up about growing up in an army household and how she celebrated the Republic Day as a kid.(Instagram/@nehadhupia)

The 43-year-old recalled how days like Republic Day had a big lead-up in the cantonment area she lived, for instance putting flags on bicycles and dressing up in the tricolor even before the big day.

“In Delhi, we would go and see the Republic Day preparations. The excitement in the air would be great. Even now, I would sit infront of our TV in the morning to watch the parade.My kids have also learned to do that,” she said.

For Dhupia, it was a memory down the lane recently when she visited Kerala, where she grew up. “Everything has changed, yet things haven’t changed at all! I saw the trees I climbed, subtle memories of always being outdoors. It used to be a sweet, secure life,” the A Thursday (2022) actor added.

She however refused that she was an “army brat”. “It’s not over-confidence, arrogance or attitude. It’s just that we have a little more self-assurance than others,” Dhupia said.

The mother of two did assert that the least parents and schools can do today is tell their kids the importance of Republic Day. “We should watch the parade even if on TV. People work so hard for it for months,” the former beauty queen told us.

Ask her what quality she inculcated from her army household that helped her in Bollywood, and she said, “That one ability to walk into a room and make a conversation. And this is for all fauji kids. Since we played a lot of sports, we also learned to fail, stand back and compete. All of this said in a very positive way. Non-fauji kids might also have it but in a different skill set.”

Dhupia signed off by repeating her father’s words to “be fearless and keep your chin between your shoulders.”