Revised version of Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar to release in cinemas today; here's everything to know

However, despite its record-breaking run, the film has not been without its share of turbulence. While the masses have showered it with appreciation, a section of the audience labelled it propaganda due to its political undertones. Now, in a major move to start 2026, the makers are releasing a revised version of the blockbuster.

New year, new version of the same film. Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar has been the undisputed king of the box office since its release on December 5, 2025. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer shows no signs of slowing down, officially crossing the ₹1,100 crore mark. The film has even surpassed the collections of heavyweights like Pathaan (2023) , Jawan (2023) , and Chhaava.

Why the change? According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, cinema halls across the nation received an urgent email from distributors on December 31, 2025, regarding the replacement of the film’s Digital Cinema Package (DCP). A source told the publication: “The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.”

The new version is reportedly set to play in theatres starting today, January 1, 2026. One specific change has already been identified by industry insiders. The insider further told the website: “One of the words removed from the new version of Dhurandhar is ‘Baloch’.”