Rihanna’s surprise appearance in court could change everything for A$AP Rocky, think netizens; here's the buzz

Pop icon Rihanna made her first appearance in court during the ongoing trial of her longtime partner and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, as he faces felony assault charges for allegedly firing a handgun at his former friend, A$AP Relli, outside a Los Angeles hotel. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and if convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison. His trial has been closely followed by fans, media, and even netizens who are now turning their attention to Rihanna's unexpected presence in the courtroom. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

On Wednesday, Rihanna, who shares two young children with Rocky, sat in court away from the cameras, flanked by his mother and sister. The pop star and billionaire businesswoman was ushered in discreetly before the media entered the room, avoiding crowds and cameras as she took her seat in the downtown Los Angeles courthouse. Her appearance came on the day of a crucial testimony from A$AP Relli, who is expected to describe the moment he allegedly came under fire from Rocky.

Netizens speculate

Her presence immediately sparked a wave of speculation online, with netizens divided on whether her courtroom appearance was a strategic move or simply a show of support. Many on social media pointed out the timing of her arrival, with some suggesting that Rihanna’s appearance might be a calculated PR move to shift attention away from the severity of the crime. One user on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts, writing, “Rihanna will be in court later today… Let’s see how this goes. I figured she wouldn’t show up until the verdict is read. However, it’s good PR. Everybody will be talking about Rihanna instead of Relli’s testimony of Rocky firing a gun at him…”

Others seemed to believe that Rihanna’s presence could have a more meaningful impact on the trial's outcome. One comment read, “It’s understandable. He’s the father to her children. They are partners in life. That said, she could help ASAP Rocky by making eye contact with jurors and showing them she believes in Rocky. It could help his case.” This perspective suggested that Rihanna's supportive presence might influence jurors and help sway the court's perception of Rocky. Some netizens also had a more cynical view, speculating that A$AP Relli, who is Rocky's alleged victim, might not react well to Rihanna's attendance. One user quipped, “Rihanna is in the courtroom today?? Oh Relli is gonna throw a tantrum,” implying that Relli might feel undermined or frustrated by her presence, which could complicate the case further.

As the trial continues, it remains to be seen whether Rihanna’s appearance will have any significant impact on the legal proceedings. All eyes are on the courtroom, where celebrity presence and legal drama are colliding in a way that only Hollywood could orchestrate.