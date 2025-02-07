Rishab Rikhiram Sharma announces India leg of his multi-city classical music tour

As India experiences a renaissance in the live music industry with classical music gaining more mainstream appreciation, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, the youngest and last disciple of the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar, and a scion of the esteemed Rikhi Ram musical instrument dynasty, announces the India leg of his classical music national tour. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma(Photo: Instagram)

Titled Sitar For Mental Health, this 10-city tour is poised to redefine the connection between classical music and contemporary well-being. The tour designed to delight audiences across all ages will travel to cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chandigarh between April and May of 2025.

Rishab's approach blends the traditions of Indian classical music with wellness modalities. Following a successful series of performances across the United States and Canada, this extensive India tour represents the most ambitious presentation of Sitar For Mental Health to date.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma states, “We are witnessing a fascinating cultural shift. Ancient ragas are resonating with contemporary listeners in profoundly new ways. Classical music isn't just surviving in the digital age; it's thriving. Young people are increasingly drawn to the transformative power of these age-old melodies, recognizing the emotional depth and resonance they offer, often absent in much of today's music.”

The 120-minute performances offer a reimagined concert experience, weaving the enchanting sounds of the sitar with innovative sound healing techniques. Each event creates a unique, contemplative atmosphere where timeless ragas intersect with contemporary wellness practices, highlighting the ability of classical music to address modern challenges, particularly in the realm of mental health.

Rishab belongs to a world-renowned family of musical instrument makers, a business started by his grandfather in 1920, in Lahore of undivided India. He picked up the instrument at the age of 10 and is the youngest and last disciple of world icon Pandit Ravi Shankar. In 2022, he was invited to perform his ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ set in the U.S. President Joe Biden’s annual Diwali celebrations and even made it to the President’s Instagram account. He became the first sitarist of his generation to give a solo performance at the NGR Stadium in Houston Texas that attracted a live audience of 60,000+ people and 500+ million at-home live viewers. He also performed at Woodstock 50 Reunion (50 years of Woodstock Festival), paying tribute to the legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar.