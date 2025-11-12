RM hints BTS comeback in Spring 2026 on social media

Earlier this year, the popular K-pop band BTS announced the official comeback around Spring 2026 that includes a new album with their World tour. Fans couldn't keep calm ever since but now their excitement has a risen a notch higher. RM is the leader of boyband BTS.

RM, the leader of the boyband, took to his social media and teased the progress of the comeback. His post reads, "“Above all, the music is really coming out great,” RM shared on X. “Everyone is working hard. Look forward to it. 2026 Bulletproof Army Fighting.”

In the same post, he also posted a few pictures to give more insight to the fans. If speculations are to be believed, the band has been working on the fresh album since July. The upcoming album would be their first after 2020.

Post the band's hiatus in 2022, members have to serve the mandatory service in South Korea Army and pursue their respective music journeys. RM gave the details about the band's return. “We have to keep preparing for the album, we will shoot the photos and film the music video,,” he said.