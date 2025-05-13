Will birthday boy Robert Pattinson be bumping into ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart at Cannes?

There might just be THE Twilight reunion of the decade at the Cannes Film Festival, set to roll out its first red carpet today! Is a red carpet reunion on the cards at Cannes for Twilight alums and exes Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart?

Actor Robert Pattinson celebrates his 39th birthday today, and there possibly couldn't be a more opportune moment to point out to the OG crop of Twilight fans, that Edward Cullen and Bella Swan — we mean Robert and Kristen Stewart — may in fact be in quite close proximity to each other.

Robert's Lynne Ramsay film, Die, My Love, also starring Jennifer Lawrence, was recently added to the roster of screenings at Cannes this year.

The 78th edition of the hallowed film festival will also be screening Kristen's passion project, The Chronology of Water, based on Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir of the same name.

Now before we dive into wishful conjecture, it is important to point out that Robert Pattinson has been in a long-term relationship with singer-songwriter and actor Suki Waterhouse, since 2018. The duo, back in March 2024, welcomed their first born together, a daughter and have always expressed the highest regards for one another — as a matter of fact, you can SEE how much Robert loves her, when he speaks of her.

Kristen too, has found her forever in long term partner Dylan Meyer, whom she wed in her Los Angeles home, very recently, on April 20. The duo had met back in 2019 and got engaged to one another in 2021, sealing things this year. All this to say that both of them have of course, completely moved on from their own monumental history.

Now there really shouldn't be anyone who doesn't know of Robert and Kristen's long-spanning romance. But only those who lived through the OG Twilight years will know how era-defining the whole thing was. Between 2008 and 2013, the duo had quite the publicly-vetted romance.

But as hard as that went, Kristen's cheating scandal with her Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) director Rupert Sanders took the relationship down for good, a wound the real Edward-Bella shippers still seem to be nursing.

And on that note, we wish all Twilight fans, a very Happy Robert Day!