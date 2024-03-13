Rohan Gurbaxani: Both Hollywood and Bollywood industries are on my radar

Actor Rohan Gurbaxani, last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan as Ananya Panday’s toxic boyfriend, is enjoying the OTT release’s success. “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan got an amazing response and I am happy about that. People could relate with the film and its characters, that was the best part,” he says. Rohan Gurbaxani was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Gurbaxani has also worked in many Hollywood projects, including, Becky and Knuckledust (both 2020), but came to India recently in late 2021. “I went to college there, in Tisch School Of The Arts (acting school there) in New York for four years, and I wanted to build a network there. I had always thought that after graduating, I will do a few films over there, see how it is, and then come back here again. Get some experience and start working in India then,” shares the 27-year-old, who made his debut in Bollywood in the second season of Made In Heaven.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“But eventually, I wanted to experience and conquer both industries. It’s important to stay where the momentum is. Both industries are on my radar. Being here has also been good so far. Because my training journey started there, I do have a soft spot for that. However, I don’t limit myself to one industry and would like to explore and work in both,” the actor further adds.

Ask Gurbaxani about what attracted him to the Hindi film industry and he shares, “The year when I came back to India was when all these OTT platforms were releasing great content. I remember watching Made In Heaven, Mirzapur and many other shows during lockdown back in New York. I knew that that area of content would boom,” adding, “I thought that now that I am back here and casting options are vast, I will just audition and see. I tried reaching out to people and arranging for auditions. It’s not like I am doing work here to go there or doing work there just to come here. If there’s a good story to tell and portray a craft, that’s what eventually matters, rather than which country you are sitting in.”

“I have always been inspired and interested to come here. But you can say that with OTT, so many more new faces are launched and so many actors who probably couldn’t have gotten opportunities before, now have them. I got my outsider ka lunch through Made In Heaven. You just have to continue working your craft and that will translate and bring you in front of good opportunities,” he elaborates, highlighting the chances given in the OTT medium.

“It’s not like I wanted to continue doing OTT shows after that, I am glad I got Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, never expected that I would get a commercial film so early on. As an actor, you can’t really choose. Whatever you get initially, you do the best you can. You can even make a mark in 2-3 minute roles,” Gurbaxani wraps up.