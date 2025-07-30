Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on Anupamaa vs Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi debate: ‘How can you compare…’

When it was announced that Ekta Kapoor’s beloved show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning to television on its 25th anniversary, fans were hit with a wave of nostalgia. Witnessing Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani alongside Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan once again was a concept similar to a warm hug from our childhood. But apart from nostalgia, netizens were intrigued to see how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s reboot will compete with Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, which is currently reigning on television. Well, Rupali aka Anupamaa has now broken her silence on the constant comparisons. Anupamaa vs Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Before Rupali Ganguly, Ekta Kapoor and Hiten Tejwani already commented on netizens pitting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi against Anupamaa. Ekta explained that it was ‘uncalled for’ and went on to call Rupali a star and her show ‘number one’. Reacting to the ongoing debate and Ekta’s statement in a chat with Telly Talk India, Rupali shared, “Ekta ji ka badhapan hai ki woh itni achi achi baatein kar rahi hai. Yeh sach hi hai. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is nostalgia. Hum sab ke liye badi garv ki baat hai ki woh humare channel pe show wapas aa raha hai. I don’t understand how can you compare Anupamaa with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

While Anupamaa continues to win hearts, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned to television with limited episodes this time. Apart from the original star cast, this time Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also features the new generation of the Virani family. Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi are playing Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s onscreen sons Angad Virani and Hrithik Virani. Meanwhile, Shagun Sharma is portraying the role of Mihir and Tulsi’s daughter Pari Virani. The first episode of the reboot arrived on TV last night. What did you think of it?