Chak De India's Sagarika Ghatke and Zaheer Khan welcome baby boy: This is what the little one's unique name means

Sagarika Ghatge, 39, and Zaheer Khan, 46, are now parents to a little baby boy. The joyous news was shared earlier today morning, in a joint post by the Chak De India fame actor and cricketer. The warm post shows Zaheer holding their baby in his arms as Sagarika sits by his side in a warm embrace. The second photo shows both the new parents hold onto their son's little hand. The black and white photos were accompanied with the caption: "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan. Wondering what Chake De girl Sagarika Ghatge and cricketer Zaheer Khan's son's name means?(Photos: Instagram/sagarikaghatge)

🙏🧿".

Within minutes of little Fatehsinh being introduced to the world, the comments section of their post was flooded with congratulatory messages pouring in from Sagarika and Zaheer's peers. Athiya Shetty, herself having welcomed a baby girl not even a full month back with husband KL Rahul, commented, "❤️👼🏽". Others sharing their best wishes with the couple included names like Huma Qureshi and Angad Bedi.

Now while congratulations are definitely pouring in by the minute, so is the curiosity. About what you ask? Well, of course the little one's name. As unique as can be, Sagarika and Zaheer have named their son Fatehsinh. The name, as per multiple sources, is a combination of the terms 'fateh' and 'singh'. While 'fateh' means victorious, 'singh', or as used in the baby boy's name, 'sinh' means lion. Together then, 'Fatehsinh' means a victorious lion.

Speaking of the newest parents on the block, Zaheer and Sagarika tied the knot on November 23, 2017. Now 7 years strong and counting, the two have graduated onto becoming a family of three. As a matter of fact, during a chat with Hauterrfly, Sagarika had revealed how had she met Zaheer earlier on in life, she would have gotten married way sooner than she did: "I think today, who I am and how I am, you know everything, how I look at life, is all thanks to him. Because, he just grounds you. He just is your safe space…I wish I'd met him a little earlier, I would have been married young"…".

We wish them a hearty congratulations!