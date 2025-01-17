Saif Ali Khan in recovery: 10 points you need to know about his, Kareena Kapoor Khan's ordeal at their Mumbai residence

On the wee hours of Thursday, January 16, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Mumbai residence in the posh Bandra locality, turned the site of an attempted robbery with now seemingly Saif standing between the assailant and his family. To balance out all the speculations and conspiracy theories floating around the internet, here are 10 points you need clarity on about the alarming incident. All you need to know about the incident at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra, Mumbai residence(Photos: Instagram)

The assailant in question — whose likeness was captured in the CCTV footage as he managed to flee through a rear staircase — likely knew the shadow points of the high profile building, given that he could enter stealthily, undetected, through the fire escape route. It was the family nanny who reportedly encountered the assailant and raised alarm, leading to the evident altercation between Saif and him.

Yesterday, Joint Police Commissioner Satya Narayan Chaudhary said evidence points towards the fact that it was an attempted burglary as opposed to a targeted attack, dismissing rumors of gang involvement. Police have confirmed one arrest today. Rumours of an extortion demand of ₹ ₹1 crore by the assailant have also been dismissed, though reports about 56-year old children's nurse Eliyam Philip employed by the star couple, also being injured are true.

Encounter specialist Daya Nayak, best known for gunning down more than 80 Mumbai underworld gangsters in the 1990s, also paid a visit to the site of the crime on Thursday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2AM Instagram story featuring a girl's night with sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, led many to believe that she was not present at the time of the break-in. Her team however soon clarified that this was not the case: "All members of the household were present at home at the time of the unfortunate incident".

Saif's six injuries — two deep, two mid and two superficial — were reportedly sustained as he attempted to shield his family from the attacker. Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin N Dange clarified, "He sustained severe injuries to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine". The knife in question was reportedly 2.5-inches in length.

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati hospital with a member of the staff in an auto rickshaw. While many believed that it was eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan who accompanied Saif at the time, it is now clear how that was not the case as he resides in a building separate from his father's.

It is still unclear if Taimur was with his father on the trip to the hospital. While a source-based report from News18 negated either sons being present, today's health update from Dr. Nitin Dange did make mention of Taimur.

Over the course of the day, Saif's children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore have all paid their visits to the hospital to check up on the actor. Industry friends Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora followed suit.

Late last night, Kareena shared her first official statement regarding what the family had endured. She asked for time, space and respect from the media and paparazzi as their family processes and heals from their ordeal, also asking them to reign in on the speculations and constant coverage which could "pose a significant risk to (their) safety".

Saif, as per an official hospital update shared earlier today morning, has been shifted from the ICU into a special ward. Set to be kept under observation for a week, the actor is stable, out of danger and doing incredibly well.

We wish Saif a speedy recovery.