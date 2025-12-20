Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reviews Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: ‘It’s aggressive, I enjoyed it’

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar were undoubtedly two of the biggest films of 2025, which made audiences rush to theatres on release. Debut actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became overnight sensations after Saiyaara , whereas Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh have been the most celebrated actors on the internet since the last two weeks thanks to Dhurandhar . Akshaye’s viral scene dancing on Bahrainian rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic track FA9LA has taken social media by storm whereas Ranveer’s performance as an undercover agent inspired many netizens to make their own ‘Day 1 as a spy in Pakistan’ reels. Well, Mohit has now lauded Dhurandhar .

Mohit Suri joined The Hollywood Reporter India’s Directors' Roundtable this week with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’s Dominic Arun, Homebound’s Neeraj Ghaywan, Superboys of Malegaon’s Reema Kagti, Sabar Bonda’s Rohan Kanawade and The Girlfriend’s Rahul Ravindran. When Anupama Chopra asked him about the last film he saw in theatres, which was ‘really just magic’, Mohit named Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar . In his mini review of the Ranveer Singh-starrer, the Saiyaara director shared, “I saw Dhurandhar last week. I enjoyed it. I really did. I think it was out there. It’s aggressive. I enjoyed it.”

This clip from the Directors' Roundtable has now gone viral on social media. Under the clip, one netizen claimed, “Mohit and his no fucks given attitude, happy that in all these roundtables atleast one person mentioned the film!!,” whereas another comment read, “Mohit Suri is a genuine guy, he is always so earnest in his interviews.” Another netizen stated, “Directly on Anupama’s face hahahahha.” These comments are in reference to Anupama Chopra’s review of Dhurandhar, titled ‘A Tough Sit’, for which she was trolled online. In her tweet, Anupama had written ‘Gore and grit’.

During the roundtable, when asked about his next film, Mohit revealed that many have come up to him asking if he’s making Saiyaara 2. The filmmaker clarified that he’s not working on a sequel to the Ahaan and Aneet-starrer. However, Mohit confirmed that his next film will be a love story.