Was Salman Khan the first choice for Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas?

During a candid chat with journalist Vickey Lalwani, composer and musician Ismail Darbar, opened up about how the cult classic Devdas (2002), helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wasn't necessarily pictured with Shah Rukh Khan all along. Ismail, who composed the songs for the film, revealed that it was apparently Salman Khan who was the first pick for the film.

He said, "When I needed work, he (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) gave me Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and when he needed me, I gave up all the work I had for him. He was my godfather in the industry, after all...My heart tells me that his equation with Salman soured because he hired Shah Rukh for Devdas. Salman supported him even when Khamoshi flopped. Isn't it obvious? If I help you out twice, and the third time, you go and hire my competitor, I would be upset."

The most obvious follow up to this would be conjecture over if Aishwarya Rai, who led the film as Paro, and her breakup with Salman at the time, was the reason behind this major switch. And Ismail confirmed as such. He said, “The news of their fights were all over the media. We used to feel bad; they were so close, they shouldn't have been fighting. But these are all things of the past, even Salman is smart enough to never speak about it.”