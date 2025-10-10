Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman passes away at 42: The story of India’s best vegetarian bodybuilder
Varinder Singh Ghuman, who shared screen space with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, died of a heart attack in Amritsar. Take a look at the legacy he left behind
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:46 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
Share via
Copy link
The fitness world lost one of its most inspiring icons this week. Popular bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack. The news was confirmed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Member of Parliament Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his condolences.
Varinder, who appeared alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023), was allegedly undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar when he breathed his last. A senior doctor confirmed to The Tribune that he passed away around 5:30 PM on October 10.
Sukhjinder expressed his grief in Punjabi, writing, “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow…”
A powerhouse from Punjab
Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Ghuman rose to prominence in the bodybuilding circuit after winning Mr India (2009) and later becoming Mr Asia runner-up. His sheer dedication to fitness and discipline made him one of the most recognisable names in Indian bodybuilding. His talent and commitment even caught the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who personally selected Ghuman as the brand ambassador for his products in Asia.
But what truly set Varinder apart was his unwavering belief in vegetarianism. Proudly calling himself the “world’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder”, he became a symbol of how strength and compassion could go hand in hand. His diet philosophy challenged stereotypes and made him a role model for those seeking plant-based paths to fitness.
After conquering the bodybuilding stage, Ghuman made his way to the silver screen. He debuted in Kabaddi Once Again (2012), followed by Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014) and Marjaavaan (2019). His most prominent role came in Tiger 3 (2023), where he shared screen space with Salman Khan.