Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 co-star Varinder Singh Ghuman passes away at 42: The story of India’s best vegetarian bodybuilder

The fitness world lost one of its most inspiring icons this week. Popular bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away at the age of 42 after suffering a heart attack. The news was confirmed by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Member of Parliament Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his condolences. Varinder Singh Ghuman

Varinder, who appeared alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3 (2023), was allegedly undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar when he breathed his last. A senior doctor confirmed to The Tribune that he passed away around 5:30 PM on October 10.

Sukhjinder expressed his grief in Punjabi, writing, “Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman ji has left my heart very saddened. With his hard work, discipline, and ability, he illuminated Punjab's name across the world. May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow…”