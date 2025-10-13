Edit Profile
    Salman Khan takes a dig at A. R. Murugadoss’ new film Madharaasi after Sikandar: ‘Bohot badi film hai, utni hi badi…’

    After A. R. Murugadoss revealed how Salman Khan came to the sets of Sikandar at 8 pm, the superstar has now hit back, taking a dig at the filmmaker's new film

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 3:35 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Earlier this year, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan shared the screen for the first time ever with Rashmika Mandanna in A. R. Murugadoss’ film Sikandar. While some fans enjoyed the plot as well as Bhaijaan’s chemistry with his beautiful co-star Rashmika, the film ended up becoming a box office bomb. Months after the release and the failure of Sikandar, director Murugadoss shared how it was difficult to work with Salman. The filmmaker claimed that Salman turned up on set only by 8 pm, which meant shooting the film at night, even day scenes. Well, Salman has now hit back at the filmmaker and his claim, with a subtle dig at the failure of Murugadoss’ recent release Madharaasi.

    On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan was joined by comedian Ravi Gupta. When asked if he regrets any film he has done, Salman replied, “Nayi mein aisi koi nahi hai. Log kehte hain Sikandar, lekin main nahi maanta.” He went on to add, “Uska plot bohot accha tha. Lekin kya hai naa, ki main set pe raat ko 9 baje pohonchta tha. Toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasliyaan tooti thi. Jo humaare director sahab hain, unhone yeh kaha. Lekin unki picture abhi ek release hui hai, jisme actor 6 baje pohonchta tha.”

    Salman further stated, “Toh pehele toh yeh picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pehele kalti, uske baad Murugadoss waapis se hatt gaya, wahan se seedha South picture. Madharaasi karke ek picture unhone direct ki hai. Jo ki release hui. Bohot badi film hai aur utni hi badi… Sikandar se badi. Lekin blockbuster, blockbuster.”

    Murugadoss’ film Madharaasi, a Tamil-language psychological action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal, released on September 5. Though it collected about 100 crore worldwide, Madharaasi was termed an underperformer at the box office by trade analysts.

