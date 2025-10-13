Salman Khan takes a dig at A. R. Murugadoss’ new film Madharaasi after Sikandar: ‘Bohot badi film hai, utni hi badi…’

Earlier this year, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan shared the screen for the first time ever with Rashmika Mandanna in A. R. Murugadoss’ film Sikandar. While some fans enjoyed the plot as well as Bhaijaan’s chemistry with his beautiful co-star Rashmika, the film ended up becoming a box office bomb. Months after the release and the failure of Sikandar, director Murugadoss shared how it was difficult to work with Salman. The filmmaker claimed that Salman turned up on set only by 8 pm, which meant shooting the film at night, even day scenes. Well, Salman has now hit back at the filmmaker and his claim, with a subtle dig at the failure of Murugadoss’ recent release Madharaasi.

A. R. Murugadoss and Salman Khan