Saloni Batra aka Reet in Animal: Dilli ka khaana jannat hai

While visiting her hometown Delhi for her brother’s engagement, actor Saloni Batra goes down the memory lane with us. While posing exclusively for HT City, she takes a stroll of the golden food joints in the city. From DePaul’s coffee to Bengali restaurant’s gulab jamun, she relishes many delicacies of her school time memories. Saloni Batra in Delhi

‘Vibe hai, vibe hai!’

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

It is beautiful to roam around the city and try different tasty foods here, especially in winters. Maine bahut time se yeh kiya nahi tha and mai apni family ko bhi bolrahi thi that I want to take out time and try different things. As an actor you are on a nutrition spree, so it is difficult to eat so much. This shoot is a great opportunity for me to try my favourite things. I think I am enjoying the food even more because it is a Sunday morning and that too in winters.

Dilli ka ‘jannat’ food

Chole Bhature and rajma chawal are my favourites in Delhi. If we are talking about desserts, then it has to be gulab jamun. I am a true blue Punjabi Delhi girl. Mere lie Dilli ke yeh khaane jannat hain. Be it from anywhere, these are two things jo aapko yahan par tasty hi milengi. There’s no such thing as bad food here.

‘Sarojini Nagar se shopping’

Bahut bunk maare hain school se nikal nikal ke. Vasant vihar - Priya’s market, Saket market, Janpath, Sarojini Nagar, we used to visit all these places. In fact, every Sunday, I used to go there (Sarojini) with my friend ki chalo next week ke lie bahut saare kapde le aate hain. We used to eat momos there and buy so many clothes for the week.

What do you miss about Delhi in Bombay?

I miss my family first and foremost. Being around them is the most comforting thing for me. I miss my dog a lot. You have to be on a diet here, toh achi baat hai yahan aaspaas acha khaana nahi milta. As soon as I come to Delhi, my mom feeds me so much. I enjoy Bombay for one reason, it’s for the independence it gives women. I miss the cheap shopping sprees so much in Bombay, you don’t get things like that here. I love Delhi and I miss everything about it. The food, party places, infrastructure and everything else, it’s a beautiful city. I come here once every 3-4 months.

On playing Reet in Animal

After playing the role of Reet, Ranbir Kapoor’s elder sister in the blockbuster hit Animal, it has been a smooth time for her. “People are recognising me as an established actor because of Animal now. The film has been a commercial success and it has really travelled, which is helping my career a lot. When you have such big projects, aapki market value bhi badhti hai. A lot of love is pouring from everywhere. People will now watch more of my work, which is great for me. Mera aur kaam ab OTT par aane wala hai,” says Batra.