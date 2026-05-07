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    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's next film Maa Inti Bangaaram's release pushed due to IPL

    Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram's release has been postponed from May 15 to June 19, 2026.

    Published on: May 07, 2026 3:22 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    The wait for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next film just got longer for her fans. And the reason is cricket.

    Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu with husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru
    Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu with husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru

    Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring the actor, has been pushed from it's original release date of May 15. It will now release worldwide on June 19, 2026.

    The decision has been taken to avoid a clash with the current season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), which is on in full swing. The makers claim this step has been taken so that the fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad across Telugu states can fully focus on supporting their team.

    Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action drama, which is directed by Nandini Reddy, and produced by Samantha herself, along with husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru. It also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles alongside Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    News/Htcity/Cinema/Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's Next Film Maa Inti Bangaaram's Release Pushed Due To IPL
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's Next Film Maa Inti Bangaaram's Release Pushed Due To IPL
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