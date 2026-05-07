Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's next film Maa Inti Bangaaram's release pushed due to IPL

Maa Inti Bangaaram, starring the actor, has been pushed from it's original release date of May 15. It will now release worldwide on June 19, 2026.

The wait for Samantha Ruth Prabhu 's next film just got longer for her fans. And the reason is cricket.

The decision has been taken to avoid a clash with the current season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL), which is on in full swing. The makers claim this step has been taken so that the fans of Sunrisers Hyderabad across Telugu states can fully focus on supporting their team.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action drama, which is directed by Nandini Reddy, and produced by Samantha herself, along with husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru. It also stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles alongside Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha.