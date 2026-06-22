Sanajay Leela Bhansali offers ₹40 lakh compensation after worker’s death on Love & War set; FWICE advocates support

Following an accident that led to the death of a carpenter on the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War on June 17, Bhansali Productions has offered compensation of ₹40 lakh. Love & War (team), insets (FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey and Chief Adivisor Ashoke Pandit)

The incident took place in the early hours of June 17 at Royal Pump Studio in Mumbai’s Film City, where 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Singh Yadav reportedly died after suffering a severe electric shock. Preliminary findings suggest a short circuit may have caused the electrocution.

Speaking to us, the FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey states, “For now this matter stays solved as we are in talks with the production team from the day of the accident and wanted to resolve this soon. Subah 7am ki shift thhi and they were working the next day till three so it was long working hours for any worker. We still await the postmortem report of the victim.”

Regarding the compensation, he adds, “Humne 50 lakh kaha tha aur hum apni taraf se prayatan kiya hain for Yadav’s family to get maximum compensation and immediate help. So as of now Sanjay announced the compensation of 40 lacs and has already issued the cheque also unhone (production team) ne hume bataya hua hain that insurance bhi hain aur ho sakta hain insurance se bhi kuch acha amount maybe 10-15 lakh aur direct victim ki family ko mil jaye also help for kin was our focus. The production team is checking on the insurance amount. This way the worker’s family will not be left in lurch.”

FWICE also emphasised the need for ongoing support for the victim’s family. Chief advisor of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit, added, “Sanjay has gracefully agreed to have discussion on providing a suitable job to Yadav’s wife and also look after the education of his kids. If this works out that it will, then nothing like it as this will secure the future of the victim’s daughters aged 10 and six years. If this happens on time it will be really a great move and this is what FWICE wants.”

Additionally, FWICE members are urging the administration to “form a joint committee to get an audit for old structures at least and check on safety measures including electrical power and fire.”