Sandra Bullock admitted the memory of her first-ever Oscar-winning night is hazy because of a relatable parenting moment. The 62-year-old opened up about her first Oscar win on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, September 10, and revealed that she attended the 2010 Academy Awards with only two hours of sleep because she was looking after her newborn son Louis, whose birth she had not announced at the time. Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her first Oscar-winning night

Sandra won Best Actress for her performance in The Blind Side. The discussion began on the show when Mark asked Sandra about her first Oscar-winning night, but the actress responded she barely remembers it.

Kelly quipped, “Nobody does.” The Practical Magic 2 star went on to explain, “Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep? “I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don’t remember much of the night,” she added.

Despite it being one of the most important nights of her career, Sandra recalled, she was focused on returning home early. “But I do know that I wanted to get home because I wanted to do the feeding, because I knew who was there with him was probably struggling,” she said.

And what she did after getting home, the doting mom shared, “I was there in the dress, and I couldn’t get out of the dress, so I just sat in the dress with Lou,” she recalled. “[The] Oscar was on the floor and Lou was on my lap.” She added: “It was the best way to have that night because it was so overwhelming in general. I think it would have been more overwhelming had I not been so tired. And I just wanted to go home.”