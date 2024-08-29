Sanya Malhotra on getting mostly small-town roles and the international love for Mrs: People relate to me

Sanya Malhotra was recently in Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where her upcoming film Mrs got screened and was met with a roaring response. The film got a standing ovation by the audience at the IFFM. While initially such big moments would rile her up, the actor has learned to enjoy them now. “I used to get worked up around the releases initially, but I have learnt to let go of any expectations. I have become quite neutral. A very close friend of mine, (actor) Radhikka Madan noted the change in me when I invited her to a film premiere of mine,” she says. Sanya Malhotra on international acceptance for Mrs

Sanya has made a mark for herself playing characters from small town, be it in Pataakha (2018), Pagglait (2021) or Kathal (2023). All these roles brought her appreciation as well as laurels. But what is it about her that filmmakers find her well-suited for such rooted parts in the hinterlands? “People in small towns can relate to me, even though I am from a metro city like Delhi. And I like shooting in small cities, that’s where you find colour and culture. I get attracted to such stories and I am glad that even filmmakers see me fitting in those,” she responds.

Even with many acclaimed performances to her name, the 32-year-old shares, “I was too harsh on myself initially that I wouldn’t celebrate any of the great films I had been a part of. But now, I enjoy each and every aspect of my films, be it interviews or promotions. That is the only time I can put positive energy into so many people’s hard work.” She adds, “I love myself, but I am very critical about my work. However, when I watched Mrs, I looked at my team and said I am very proud of myself. My team was shocked as I have never said this for any of my work before. And the kind of validation we are getting internationally, I am sure people will love it.”