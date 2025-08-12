Sara Ali Khan on navigating box office pressure: I don't choose my work according to that

While the Hindi film industry has been going through an uncertain time with even the biggest names being unable to bring in numbers, birthday girl Sara Ali Khan has had quite an eventful year thus far. She has had two commercially successful projects on the big screen this year as she started 2025 with Sky Force and recently, she appeared in Metro… In Dino. Sara Ali Khan(Photo: Instagram)

Ask the actor how she navigates the box office pressure in this scenario and how they determine her career choices and Sara Ali Khan says, “I don't choose my work according to the box office because I think that what you can't control, you shouldn't think about it. You should think about whether you like what you do, and if you enjoy and feel proud of what you are doing.”

However, Sara does admit that the box office numbers hold importance too. “I don't want to say that creative fulfilment is enough because I want my films to do well. I want people to come to the theatres and watch them. But my responsibility as a human being and as an actor is to give my 100% to my work. I need to learn, unlearn, grow, get opportunities and celebrate those opportunities. All you can do is your best and fir sabki apni kismat hoti hai,” she asserts.

For her films working, the actor credits her directors. She says, “Filmmaking is a director’s medium. You have to trust the director, surrender to them as it’s their vision. You are there to tell the story that the director wants to tell. You are just a part of it. The director is the captain of the ship; they are everything. I have been very lucky to have worked with some extremely fine directors as you are as good as your director will make you look good.”

Amid the box office uncertainties, many leading actors have ventured onto the OTT space too. Is that something on Sara’s radar too? “I'm open to it for sure. Theatrical films are always going to be special but as long as I get to be part of telling good stories, that's most important to me, irrespective of the medium,” she ends.