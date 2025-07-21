Aditya Roy Kapur on building chemistry with Sara Ali Khan in Metro… In Dino: You can't do that, it's either…

Aditya Roy Kapur has had commercial success in his career, but they have been scattered. Recently, the actor appeared in Metro… In Dino and the film performed fairly well at the box office. Ask him how he navigates the box office pressure as an actor, especially in these uncertain times in the industry and he laughs it off, saying, “What is there to navigate, it’s all out of your hand.” Aditya Roy Kapur with Sara Ali Khan(Photo: Instagram)

Elaborating further, Aditya Roy Kapur says, “Anytime something opens in a theatre, you want it to do well. Film is a commercial enterprise and you want it to do well for everyone involved, for the producers and everyone who’s worked on it. But at the end of the day, you do have to let go, irrespective of how the film does. Although, there is an added zing to a theatrical release that is not so apparent when something releases on OTT. On web, you're relaxed a little bit more, which is fun and which is why we do this.”

Having given successes like Ludo (2020) and The Night Manager on OTT, Aditya loves the medium, but he insists that theatre still holds a special place in his heart. “Having your film in the theater is an amazing feeling and it's great to have that happen. I was so excited to be back with Dada (Anurag Basu, director) and doing another film with him. We had such a great time on Ludo but it felt like it was not complete. It felt like there was more to explore, so when he called about this film and told me the ideas that he had for this track, and for this character, it was very exciting and I just wanted to get back on set with him,” he says.

While Aditya has been known for his romantic pairings on screen, be it with Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2 (2013) or Disha Patani in Malang (2020) and now Sara Ali Khan in Metro… In Dino, he insists that chemistry isn’t something one can conjure up. “When it comes to chemistry, I don't think that's something that two people can sit and plan, saying we will now conjure it up. You can't do that, it's either there or it's not there. And that's for the audience to judge. Good writing helps though and so does a good director, who helps to put you in situations that brings that out of the both of you,” he says.

The actor also raves about his co-star and says that through the course of the film, he got to know Sara much better as a person. “We didn't know each other before. We just knew each other socially, and that's not the same as spending hours together on a film set working on something together. I learned everything about Sara on the job. In fact, promotions were even more intense because you end up spending a lot more time together just being yourself. On set, you're still trying to prep for a scene, you're going in there, just chilling and going back to work. But with promotions, we've been in the thick of it, constantly learning things about each other,” he says.