Sara Ali Khan on Metro In Dino co-star Aditya Roy Kapur: He's not judgy

Up until a while ago, Sara Ali Khan was known for her social media content as much as for her work on screen, but lately, the actor has stepped away from the virtual world. Ask the actor why and she says, “I used to maybe enjoy Instagram a little more than I do. That's not to say that I don't enjoy it at all. I just think that there are days with it now. Earlier, it was something new so there was more excitement about it, but now there are days when I'll feel like doing something fun and I'll do it, but I don't necessarily feel that way as often as maybe I did.” Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur(Photo: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, who was recently seen in Metro… In Dino, agrees that the scrutiny that comes with social media about everything else other than the actual work of an actor is also what distanced her from the medium. “What you just have to do is just do more and better work, because that [scrutiny of the other things] shouldn’t be the case. My endeavour would be for that to not be the case because the rest is just noise. And it's noise that we'll sometimes enjoy, sometimes will distract, sometimes will help,” she says.

Remembering an advice that she got from actor Anupam Kher, Sara recalls, “He was speaking about how actually our existence is just between action and cut, and if we ourselves remember that, I think it'll be easier because I, sometimes, also forget that. I'm sometimes also sitting in the traffic jam being like I didn't make a reel to trend’ but that's really not our work actually. If we do it and if it happens then okay it can be fun and games, but I think in our jobs today it's very easy to confuse what the real work is and what the supplementary work is. It's going to be my effort to continuously remind myself that all this is great but what is the real job because without that, the rest also you won't enjoy anymore.”

Currently, Sara is enjoying the fruits of her work as Metro… In Dino has been getting her a lot of love and he credits her director Anurag Basu and co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur for it. “Basu da really knows how to bring out the best in everyone. When he brought out the best in our characters (her and Aditya) some chemistry was created,” she says, while also raving about Aditya, “ I've said this before and I'll say it again. I think Adi is a very easygoing person. He allows the other person to feel relaxed and I think that's very important for anything to happen. He's not judgy, so that makes it very easy to work with him.”