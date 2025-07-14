Is Metro In Dino a hit or flop? As Anurag Basu's musical crosses 50 crore, we decode its box office performance

Metro In Dino, Anurag Basu's spiritual successor to Life in a Metro, is running in theatres right now. After its second weekend, the ensemble film has crossed ₹50 crore at the box office worldwide. In the days of ₹500-crore blockbusters, the number may seem small, but it is actually impressive. All one needs to do is understand the scale of Metro In Dino. Metro In Dino stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Metro In Dino box office collection

As of Monday (July 14), Metro In Dino has earned ₹38.50 crore net in India. Its collections over the second weekend are impressive, with a 98% jump on Saturday and a clear hold on Sunday. Despite newer releases taking a lot of Metro's screens over the weekend, the film held its own, registering a healthy 44% occupancy on its second Sunday. Metro In Dino has earned over $600k overseas, taking its worldwide collection to ₹51.50 crore in ten days.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh said, “Despite the odds, the film has shown consistency through the weekdays and is headed for a promising second weekend. The footfalls are steady, and that says a lot. What’s working is the relatability. Anurag Basu’s storytelling has struck a chord. It’s one of those rare films where audiences see their own stories unfold on screen.”

Metro In Dino budget and landing cost

Prior to Metro In Dino's release, several reports had claimed that the film had been made on a budget of ₹85 crore. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal, one of the film's stars, addressed the reports and called the number 'obnoxious' and untrue. A source close to the project told HT exclusively, “Contrary to what many might assume, Metro In Dino was made on a fairly modest scale with ₹40 crore for production and ₹7 crore for print and advertising. It’s a film that relied not on size, but on sincerity and substance.” This means that Metro has already crossed its landing cost with its gross collection. Given the film earned ₹4.65 crore on Sunday, it is likely to make a few crores more and cross the landing cost in net collection as well.

Is Metro In Dino a hit or a flop?

Metro In Dino is on course to be a box office success. As soon as its net collection crosses its budget (which should happen by next weekend), the film will be a hit. It has already recovered its investments in T-Series through the sale of music, digital, and satellite rights, but box office success will also come its way.

Talking about the film's box office performance, Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX Limited, said, “Metro In Dino has shown remarkable consistency at the box office. In a competitive landscape, it’s encouraging to see audiences returning to cinemas for a film that’s driven purely by strong storytelling and emotional depth. The growing happy footfalls at the theatres have increased the business at the box office, and underline the demand for such well-crafted content. Metro In Dino is touted to be one of the successful movies of the year 2025. Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have brought together a film that speaks to the urban audience in a relatable, heartfelt way.”

All about Metro In Dino

Directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, Metro In Dino is a musical containing four interconnected modern-day love stories set in different metropolitan cities. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.