Sara Khan on her first Umrah: My pics inspired family members

Sara Khan is happy that she has finally been able to undertake her first Umrah. “I am blessed that I got this opportunity during Ramzan which is considered as the most auspicious time for umrah,” she gushes. Actor Sara Khan

Her post about the same on Instagram though also raised a very pertinent point: posting pics from religious places. “I used to question why people visit religious sites just to take photos and show off...” she had written.

On her changed stance, she says, “I explained what made me change my mind: my family and friends asked me to pray for them as well to get to Mecca and do umrah. My pics became an inspiration, and few already started planning to go for it. I feel very good and positive about it. It was once in a life time experience. One must follow ones heart and live in present is my takeaway.”

The 34-year-old, who has been a part of shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidai and Sasural Simar Ka, also goes on to comment on the obsession with likes in general on social media, which becomes a matter of criticism when something like a religious trip is involved. Khan says, “Likes and putting pictures are more of commercial pressures, I don’t take it though. I only post when I click a good picture or else I don’t take any stress at all of being very active there. Social media is for us, we are not for social media. I like my privacy. I don’t judge anyone by what they are doing on social media though, it’s their choice. How one uses it is entirely their prerogative.”