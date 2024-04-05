 Sara Khan on her first Umrah: My pics inspired family members - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Sara Khan on her first Umrah: My pics inspired family members

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 05, 2024 11:40 PM IST

Actor Sara Khan talks about her experience at her first umrah during Ramzan.

Sara Khan is happy that she has finally been able to undertake her first Umrah. “I am blessed that I got this opportunity during Ramzan which is considered as the most auspicious time for umrah,” she gushes.

Actor Sara Khan
Actor Sara Khan

Her post about the same on Instagram though also raised a very pertinent point: posting pics from religious places. “I used to question why people visit religious sites just to take photos and show off...” she had written.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On her changed stance, she says, “I explained what made me change my mind: my family and friends asked me to pray for them as well to get to Mecca and do umrah. My pics became an inspiration, and few already started planning to go for it. I feel very good and positive about it. It was once in a life time experience. One must follow ones heart and live in present is my takeaway.”

The 34-year-old, who has been a part of shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidai and Sasural Simar Ka, also goes on to comment on the obsession with likes in general on social media, which becomes a matter of criticism when something like a religious trip is involved. Khan says, “Likes and putting pictures are more of commercial pressures, I don’t take it though. I only post when I click a good picture or else I don’t take any stress at all of being very active there. Social media is for us, we are not for social media. I like my privacy. I don’t judge anyone by what they are doing on social media though, it’s their choice. How one uses it is entirely their prerogative.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Sara Khan on her first Umrah: My pics inspired family members
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On