‘Sasti Kardashians’: Janhvi and Khushi recreate the time Kim Kardashian lost diamonds in the ocean; netizens react

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is often compared to the Kardashians for her hourglass figure and love of bodycon dresses. This connection was also pointed out by Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor when the two graced Karan Johar’s chat show earlier this year. In a segment when she was asked what should be the name of a reality show made on her family, Khushi replied, “Walmart Kardashians.” Hearing this, KJo clarified if she meant ‘sasta version’ of the Kardashians, leaving Janhvi quite offended. Well, the sisters have now channelled their inner reality show stars in a funny social media post. Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor on vacation

In a video shared by Khushi, the sisters recreated Kim Kardashian’s iconic moment when she lost her diamond earrings in the ocean during a vacation with her family. Seeing Kim in tears and hearing her reason, her sister Kourtney Kardashian had very cooly hit back: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” In the Kapoor sisters’ version, Janhvi is in the ocean sobbing like Kim did while Khushi has turned into Kourtney. The sisters are twinning in white bikinis and are absolutely hilarious. Their recreation is obviously overly dramatic, which makes it even funnier.

Reacting to Janhvi and Khushi’s now viral video, one social media user called them: “Indian @kimkardashian And @kyliejenner 😂,” whereas another netizen wrote: “So they actually think they are kadarshians.” Another internet user called them: “Sasti kardashians 😂,” while a sarcastic comment read: “Oscar wale dundh rahe hai 2 din se aap ko.” This reminds us of the time Janhvi recreated a scene from Tejasswi Prakash’s show Naagin 6.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen as Tulsi Kumari in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, opposite Varun Dhawan. Khushi, on the other hand, will share the screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Naadaniyaan. She also has a rom com alongside Aamir Khan’s actor son Junaid Khan.