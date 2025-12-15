Saumya Tandon on Dhurandhar slap scene where Akshaye Khanna was slapped 7 times: ‘He said go for it’

When Aditya Dhar first announced the epic star cast of Dhurandhar , fans were seated. A spy action thriller featuring talented actors such as Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna in never seen before avatars — how could this one be missed? While all the stars delivered, it was Akshaye who stole the show with his unmatched aura and unbelievable performance as Rehman Dakait. His chemistry with onscreen wife and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai star Saumya Tandon also won several hearts. Well, Saumya has now opened up about working with Akshaye. Spoiler alert!

In a chat with Mid Day, Akshaye Khanna’s onscreen wife Saumya Tandon shared, “I didn’t even have time to interact with Akshaye, but I genuinely think we had great chemistry. Somehow, just through our eyes, there was so much camaraderie between the two of us. I didn’t have to work hard to build that connection because he’s such a seasoned actor. He is completely present in the moment.” Talking about their introduction scene in the film, Saumya revealed, “Initially, I was trying to cheat during slap scene. Then Aditya came to me and said, ‘Don’t fake it, just go for it.’ I looked at Akshaye and asked, ‘Should I go for it?’ and he very nonchalantly said, ‘Go for it.’ So I did. I felt terrible slapping him, but I just went ahead and did it.”

In this scene, Saumya slapped her husband Akshaye on learning about their son’s death. In another interview with Filmygyan, talking about this very scene, Akshaye’s co-star Naveen Kaushik, who played Donga, revealed, “There were multiple shots. I think he got slapped 7 times, because it's a very powerful moment. Power behind him and there are going to be moments in the second part that we will see... She's the one who in a way holds him together at home. Not in public but in private. And because of his life, the choices he has made in his life, she's lost her son. I think Aditya sir and Akshaye sir took the very right choice ki when she slaps him, he's not going to react. In the sense of, ladki ka haath pakad liya ya usko pakad liya... He takes it. And he just hugs her, and kehte hain ‘Tu meri jaan hai.’”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar 2 to release on March 19, 2026.