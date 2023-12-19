Saurabh Sachdeva: Abrar’s famous entry step in Animal is something that I do regularly to get me into the moment

A moment that defined the visual essence of the movie Animal, actor Saurabh Sachdev, who played the role of Abid, Abrar’s (actorBobby Deol) brother, shares that he was behind creating the famous hook step for his entry in the film. “It was a very exciting moment. A lot of people were there, and Bobby himself was there in the room. He was looking so handsome in his white shirt; I was so nervous,” Sachdev recalls, adding, Saurabh Sachdeva with Bobby Deol in Animal

“I just came inside and started doing my exercise there that I regularly do to get me into the moment. I started asking myself, how do I feel? I kept answering till I reached the cameras. Then I realized that I was not listening to the music which was playing in the background. I looked at them (Sandeep and Bobby), and they were talking about the step. They asked me, and I said, ‘let’s do this.’ They both liked it so much and were on board to do it. Bobby ne bola, ‘Aur kya karta tu?’ Mai neeche chala gaya and thoda back wala step kiya. He kept the glass on my head, and that one was his idea to keep it and do it. Sandeep sir came to me and said, ‘Thank God I cast you.’ That’s when he said, ‘Come, you also dance.’”

Talking about the viral videos of the step, Sachdev highlights the organic and natural vibe of the song. “I never expected ki yeh aise viral hojayega. I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but thank God koi choreographer nahi tha iss gaane ke liye. Koi bhi agar halka sa bhi move kare, a child or an elderly person, ispar acha hi lagta hai. The natural and organic vibe of the song makes it beautiful. A simple move which anybody can do, and you can create your own move as well. I never even thought ki vo music itna viral hojayega,” the 45-year-old says.

As Animal keeps breaking records everyday, the response to the film has been overwhelming for the Bambai Meri Jaan actor: “The response has been very beautiful and powerful. People are enjoying it; they are loving my performance also. I am grateful for what’s happening right now. I never expected it to break so many records and be so big.”

As for the possibility of a sequel Animal Park, Sachdev shares, “I had a little bit of an idea, but didn’t know for sure. When I was talking to producers, they were not sure where we were going to go. Sandeep (Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga) sir had said that possibility hai, but let’s see how it goes first. When I saw ‘coming soon’ in the hall, that’s when it was confirmed for me. I am waiting, I hope I’m there.”

“That has happened to me in Sacred Games also, sabne bola tha mere character and Kukoo par next season hoga, writing started and I was excited, but then nothing happened, so I was like, ‘Whatt?’ Now, I am not waiting for it, let’s see,” he further adds.