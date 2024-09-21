Sayani Gupta: I have been practicing Kalaripayattu since the age of 20

Actor Sayani Gupta recently shared a video while practicing Kalaripayattu, a form of martial arts, on her Instagram handle. While talking to us, she tells us that she has been doing Kalari “since the age of 20”. “I first learnt kalari in LSR (Delhi University college) under the guidance of a brilliant teacher, Sagar sir,” she continues, “I have always been a dancer so I was just exploring a new form of art which I really enjoy till date with the discipline that it has given me.” Sayani Gupta talks about practicing Kalaripayattu

The 38-year-old further adds that she stopped practicing the form after graduation but continued during her time at FTII. “I resumed my Kalari practice, as I prefer not to stick to one thing but still have the same skill as my basics are strong being a lifelong dancer. The video I shared is from 2021 for a big campaign based on Kalari that we were practicing during that time. I genuinely enjoy it, hoping to continue it my whole life,” she reveals.

How does she maintain her physical and mental conditioning for Kalari? “Any form of Martial art comes from a deep place of centering that includes your spine core, which has to be in the center and stable. These factors do make an impact on your physical and even mental being. Especially as a woman, anything that makes you feel strong should be practiced. Martial art especially makes you feel calmer. Kalari is one of the Fathers of martial arts and if you are a true practitioner, it can have a major impact on your physical and mental health,” Gupta reveals.

The actor, who was last seen in Call Me Bae, tells us that Kalari is not something she has been practicing since childhood, but it actually started later in life - “I didn’t always want to learn Kalari as I was not aware about it. But thankfully, I got introduced to so many forms of dance or martial arts at a very young age which led from one thing to another.”

Gupta also expresses her desire to incorporate martial arts in her future roles of projects. “Honestly, I would love to do an action film with Kalari in it. It would be amazing to practice something professionally that I’ve been doing as my interest,” she ends.