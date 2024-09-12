Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol deliver a masterclass in Karan Johar’s fav moment of his career; fans gush over the trio

In his almost 30-year-long career, Karan Johar has played many roles in the Indian film industry— a producer, a mentor, a chat show host and even an actor. But it’s the director’s chair that suits him most above all else. Some of his directorials have even formed important pages in the history of Indian cinema. But one of his greatest masterpieces of all time, which shook the box office, is My Name Is Khan (2010). Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in one of their best performances ever, the blockbuster hit holds a permanent place in our hearts. Well, it is also one of KJo’s favourite moments of his career. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Karan Johar's iconic My Name Is Khan

Shah Rukh and Kajol with Karan Johar on set

In a post shared by him today, the filmmaker remembered one particular scene that is still etched in his mind from My Name Is Khan. We are talking about the scene where Kajol aka Mandira, in a state of utter shock, tells her husband Rizwan played by SRK that their son is no more. Along with a clip of this overwhelming scene, KJo shared, “I have been directing movies for 26 years now… I look back at my directorial career with a multitude of emotions and a truckload of indelible memories… I reflect on my failings … those happy accidents that made magical moments … those on the spot decisions that hit the bulls eye or even got lost in translation … but this particular scene and the way it was so beautifully performed by @iamsrk and @kajol will remain my favourite directed scene and moment of my career …. #mynameiskhan #sharingmemories.”

Well, this is definitely one of the most hauntingly beautiful scenes that Karan has ever helmed. Fans could not have agreed more. In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “And I wonder why didn’t you direct SRK & Kajol again?! MNIK was the beginning of the magic of this trio”, whereas another internet user shared, “This is a master class not just a scene!” A third comment read: “This movies was a pure masterpiece❤️”, whereas another fan called SRK, KJo and Kajol: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the best trio.” Another hopeful movie-lover even wrote: “Mr. Karan please bring them back together😍♥️ @karanjohar.”

Well, we truly believe that this calls for a reunion! Let’s manifest a Shah Rukh-Kajol film directed by the OG, KJo.