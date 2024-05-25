Karan Johar Birthday Special: 6 must-watch gems of the filmmaker, from Kal Ho Naa Ho to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

One of the most popular filmmakers in the Indian film industry, Karan Johar is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. Apart from his charming personality and hilarious antics, he is adored across the nation for his cinematic gems which let the audience take a break from reality and get lost in a fantasy world. Isn’t that the point of entertainment? Karan Johar's best work over the years

So today on his special day, let’s revisit some of his biggest masterpieces that made a permanent place in our hearts:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

KJo’s debut film received the National Award for providing ‘wholesome entertainment’. Need we say more? The man understands complex human emotions like nobody else which is why he was able to deliver this iconic gem where Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, fell head over heels for Tina aka Rani Mukerji while his best friend Anjali, played by Kajol, was secretly in love with him

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)

Family dramas are tricky because they tend to go over the top sometimes. But Karan struck the perfect balance with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It was emotional, dramatic and extravagant but also believable, heartwarming and hilarious. Starring Shah Rukh, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Jaya Bachchan, this film set goals for love stories as well as fams

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Another beautifully written film by Karan, this one was honoured with two National Awards. Shah Rukh won us over as Aman while Saif Ali Khan’s character Rohit was quite enjoyable to watch. Meanwhile, Preity G Zinta and Jaya Bachchan did complete justice to Naina and Jenny’s roles. But the winner was the delicately crafted script and even the wonderfully created characters. You’d be lying if you said you didn’t shed a tear or two in the end

My Name Is Khan (2010)

Karan, Shah Rukh and Kajol create magic every time they join forces. But this film was truly a work of art which deserves a special mention. SRK was exceptional and KJo must get a majority of the credit for bringing out the best of the actor. They make a terrific team! If you haven’t watched My Name Is Khan yet, you are missing out because the movie did not shatter box office records with just star power. This one is worth it

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan, this film was special for two major reasons— it marked KJo’s return to the director’s chair after a very long time, and it taught us ‘pyaar mein junoon hai, lekin dosti mein sukoon hai’. The story was heartwarming while Anushka and Ranbir’s onscreen friendship was endearing. Also, Aish was breathtaking

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

KJo directed segments in anthology films, but Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was his first feature film after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Once again, the man proved his calibre as a fine filmmaker, making us fall in love with his craft. Alia Bhatt was excellent as Rani Chatterjee whereas Ranveer Singh was magnificent as Rocky Randhawa. The music, the romance, the script, the direction, everything was top-notch

On Karan’s birthday today, we wish him all the love, happiness and success in the world as we eagerly wait for his next blockbuster hit.