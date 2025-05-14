Shah Rukh Khan surprises the new Raj & Simran at London's DDLJ musical rehearsal: ‘was so generous with his time’

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) is turning 30 this year — and what better way to mark the occasion than with Shah Rukh Khan himself blessing the next generation of Raj and Simran? The cast of the Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical had a moment when SRK made a surprise visit to their London rehearsal room of and let’s just say… goosebumps were felt. Shah Rukh Khan surprises the new Raj & Simran

The king of Bollywood, fresh off his fashionable debut at the Met Gala, dropped by to watch the cast bring iconic scenes from the beloved film to life — and the moment was pure magic. No watered-down West End version here: this production is helmed by none other than Aditya Chopra, the man who directed the original 1995 film.

Jena Pandya, who’s stepping into Simran’s timeless jhumkas, shared the surreal moment: “Meeting Shah Rukh Khan and having him in the rehearsal room was such an honour. He was so generous with his time and support for the show. Being able to show him some of the iconic scenes that himself and Kajol originally established was an incredible feeling and will be a long-lasting memory for me. I can’t wait to head to Manchester next week and put this story on stage!”

Ashley Day, who plays the updated Raj a.k.a. Rog, was equally moved: “When he arrived in our rehearsal room and met the full company, it was a moment that quietly landed on all of us—special in a way that didn’t need words. Watching everyone take him in, I could feel how meaningful it was. He greeted us all with such love and genuine excitement about what we’ve been building. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to see a project — beloved by millions — being reimagined as a musical 30 years later. And yet, he kept asking to see more! The words we shared privately are for one Raj to another Rog—but I will say, he was very happy. It was an unbelievable afternoon. I’ll never forget it.”

The musical is in very good hands musically too, with fan-favourite duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani composing the score. Lyrics are penned by Nell Benjamin, and the choreography is being handled by Rob Ashford — with additional magic by co-choreographer Shruti Merchant. The show makes its UK premiere at Manchester Opera House on Thursday, 29 May 2025 and will run until June 21. If Shah Rukh Khan himself approves, what more do you need?