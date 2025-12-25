Shah Rukh Khan's cameo confirmed in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2? Here's what Mithun Chakraborty has said

Now this is a truly pan-India collab, if it's indeed happening! Fans of Thalaivar Rajinikanth and King Khan, Shah Rukh have been waiting for some official word on rumours about the latter making an appearance in Jailer 2. And now, actor Mithun Chakraborty has shared something which has left social media buzzing. Shah Rukh Khan with Rajinikanth

In an interview with SITI Cinema, the veteran shared his enthusiasm for Jailer 2. While mentioning the names of his co-stars, he said, “Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar.” Fans are taking this as a confirmation.

Before this, Shah Rukh and Rajinikanth had last shared screen space when the latter made a special appearance in the 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One. Rajinikanth had reprised his role as Chitti the robot from his hit film Enthiran. It's to be noted that the two superstars never starred together post that, in any project.

Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 film by the same name, which had been a big hit upon it's release.