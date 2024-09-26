Shahana Goswami on Santosh getting picked as UK’s official entry for Oscars 2025: A reward for our efforts

Actor Shahana Goswami is riding high on excitement and pride, as her latest film, Santosh, has been selected as UK’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars under the Best International Feature Film category. A still from the film Santosh

Directed by British-Indian filmmaker Sandhya Suri, Santosh is a Hindi-language police procedural that premiered at Cannes 2024 in the Un Certain Regard section earlier this year. In an exclusive conversation, Goswami, who plays the titular character, shares her elation: “I am really surprised. It was a very special project, and we (the team) worked incredibly hard on it. To have the film premiere at Cannes and now to be chosen as the UK’s submission for the Oscars feels like a reward for all our effort. I’m especially proud of Sandhya (Suri), who conceptualised and directed the film.”

The UK production, which also stars Sunita Rajwar, follows the journey of a widowed Hindu woman, played by Goswami, who steps into her late husband’s role as a police inspector. She becomes involved in an investigation led by a fierce feminist inspector (played by Rajwar) into the death of a young Dalit girl.

Reflecting on the challenges of the film, the 38-year-old says, “I didn’t approach the project with fear or doubt, but it was a tough, relentless shoot. We filmed for two months during the summer, enduring both extreme heat and heavy rainfall. Despite the conditions, the team’s energy and joy were infectious. We all worked towards a common goal.”

However, Goswami admits that one concern lingered in her mind throughout the process. “There’s always the question of whether a film like this will release in India,” she says, adding, “In India, cinema is often seen primarily as a business or commodity, whereas in Europe, it’s treated more as an art form, with government support playing a significant role. For a film like Santosh, which may not immediately attract mass appeal, international recognition and awards help garner attention and curiosity. That’s why this selection is so important.”

Following its Cannes debut to critical acclaim, Santosh is being hailed as a strong contender, especially in the wake of the UK’s last submission, Anatomy of a Fall, winning the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. Goswami expresses: “I am very happy Santosh has been acknowledged, but I also recognise that many great films go unnoticed due to circumstances beyond the filmmakers' control. I always hope for more creative producers who are willing to invest in films they believe in. Ultimately, what resonates with audiences is the authenticity of a film’s vision, intent, and voice.”

“With all this recognition, I truly hope Santosh gets released in India and is watched by people worldwide,” she wraps up.

By Angideb Bandyopadhyay