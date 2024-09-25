Missed Coldplay India tickets? Check out if it is cheaper to see the band perform in Abu Dhabi

Coldplay is all set to perform in Mumbai in January 2025 as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. However, many fans were left disappointed after missing out on tickets due to the huge rush over long virtual queues to book tickets on BookMyShow. British rock band Coldplay will perform in Mumbai next year. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/ Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Coldplay will also be performing in Abu Dhabi at Zayed Sports City Museum, next year on January 11. Take a look at the cost of tickets for Abu Dhabi in comparison with that of India. (Also read: Coldplay dreams trashed? Here’s where else you can watch the band in 2025 if not Mumbai)

How much does a Coldplay ticket cost in Abu Dhabi?

Take a look at the ticket ranges here:

Standard seating: AED 195 ( ₹4438.85)

Bronze section: AED 295 ( ₹6715.18)

Silver section: AED 495 ( ₹11267.85)

Gold section: AED 595 ( ₹13544.18)

Ruby section: AED 695 ( ₹15820.51)

Premium section: AED 995 ( ₹22649.51)

General Admission Standing: AED 395 ( ₹8991.51)

Restricted View: AED 395 ( ₹8991.51)

Deluxe Experience: AED 1,495 ( ₹34031.17)

The seating arrangement for Abu Dhabi concert.

Comparing ticket prices

Meanwhile, the ticket prices in India ₹2,500, ₹3,000, ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9000, ₹9500 and ₹12,500, and up to ₹35,000. These are now being resold at unbelievably high sums of ₹50,000 and above.

A flight from New Delhi to Abu Dhabi, along with a round trip on January 10, will cost around ₹20,720. The same from Mumbai and return would cost around ₹16,520. Combining the travel and ticket costs, the Abu Dhabi shows present to be a better deal than attending the Mumbai ones.

Coldplay adds another show

Due to high demand, Coldplay has now added a second additional show in Abu Dhabi for fans on the same location on Sunday, January 12, 2025. The sale begins on September 27 for this day as well.

Meanwhile in India, BookMyShow issued a new statement on X, not only condemning ticket scalping and distancing itself from unauthorized sellers, but also urging fans to avoid purchasing tickets from these platforms, warning of the risk of counterfeit tickets and financial loss. “BookMyShow has no association with any ticket selling/reselling platforms such as Viagogo and Ginsberg or third party individuals for the purpose of reselling of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India,” read the statement.