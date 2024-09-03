Shakti Kapoor Birthday Special: Crime Master Gogo’s most adorable moments with Stree aka daughter Shraddha Kapoor

As we celebrate the 72nd birthday of eponymous actor Shakti Kapoor, the flood of warm wishes from fans worldwide is a testament to his enduring popularity. Among the countless messages, a particularly heartwarming one from his daughter Shraddha Kapoor has captured everyone’s attention. The actress, known for her roles in films like Stree 2, took to social media to share an adorable selfie with her father. Their bond, one of the sweetest and most genuine in the industry, has always been a source of inspiration, and on this special day let's look back at all the times they have given us a case of the “awwww”s Shakti & Shraddha's most adorable moments caught on camera

Best father-daughter moments through the years

In her birthday post for her dad, Shraddha added an affectionate caption that not only highlights the close relationship between the two but also reflects the immense love and respect she has for her father, writing, “Aaj mere pasandida purush ka janam din hai! Happy Birthday Baapu ❤️ @shaktikapoor Woh stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai kyunki uske papa ka haath har dum uske sar par hai 💪🏼 Love you Baapu.”

The father-daughter duo has shared several memorable moments over the years, delighting fans with their playful and loving dynamic. One such moment was an Instagram video where they danced together to Shraddha’s hit song Show Me The Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) showcasing their incredible chemistry.

Another cherished moment was when Shraddha posted a touching tribute to her father on Father’s Day, a few years ago. Accompanied by a throwback photo, she wrote, “Baapu.. my guiding light. My pillar of strength, belief and love. The wind beneath my wings. You always told me that I could do and be whatever I want to be. Thank you for showing me that the sky is limitless. I love you. Happy Father’s Day.”

In a black-and-white selfie, Shakti shared a candid, unspoken moment with fans. The photo, devoid of any caption, captures a serene and genuine snapshot of their relationship. Shakti's expression, coupled with Shraddha's warm smile, had fans flooding the comment section.

Shakti's love and pride for Shraddha were also evident when he made a cameo appearance in one of her ads, reviving his iconic character Crime Master Gogo from Andaz Apna Apna (1994). The cameo wasn’t just a nostalgic nod to his illustrious career, but also a touching gesture of support for his daughter’s success, further cementing their status as one of Bollywood’s most beloved duos.

Like many from the younger generation, Shraddha also enjoys capturing moments with her father, including mirror selfies that capture their undeniable resemblance. One such photo from a few years ago shows Shraddha looking extremely sweet, matching her father’s playful expression.

As Shakti celebrates another year of life, these cherished memories remind us all of the beautiful bond between him and Shraddha.