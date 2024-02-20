Shama Sikander plans to extend her family

Actor Shama Sikander is enjoying her married life, and now wants to extend her family. But she is not fretting about it, and leaving it to destiny. Shama Sikander got married to James Milliron in Goa on March 14 in 2022

“Yes, we have started to think about extending our family. However, that’s something personal to me, which is why I don’t think I need to share the timelines as to when I am planning to embrace motherhood. In the end, it is all about your preferences,” she says, adding, “You can do whatever you want. In the end, we can try, but each child has its own destiny in its own path, and they will come to your life when they are destined to”.

Here, Sikander asserts becoming a mother is indeed on her focus list.

“There are priorities in your life. Each day of life comes with a different priority. When the time comes, you make time for it, and the balance automatically comes. We give more time and focus to achieve that. When everything else is good at home and the atmosphere is happy and giving, things also fall in place. When I am focused, it is very easy for me to achieve the goal”.

Talking about her married life, the actor shares, “My married life has been treating me most beautifully. I never thought that it’s going to be so beautiful. After you go through certain relationships, you start doubting it. But I always had that faith within…

“I’ve spent good quality time in a living relationship with my partner. We lived together for almost eight years, and then we decided to get married…. And it’s beautiful to see both of us grow together in the same direction,” she ends.