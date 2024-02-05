 Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win: I felt proud to represent India - Hindustan Times
Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win: I felt proud to represent India

Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win: I felt proud to represent India

BySoumya Vajpayee
Feb 05, 2024 04:41 PM IST

Singer Shankar Mahadevan gets talking about his Grammy win.

Composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan is elated that his band, Shakti, won the Best Global Album Award for their first studio album, This Moment. Talking to us right after the event in Los Angeles, where he received the Grammy with his bandmates V Selvaganesh (percussionist) and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist), Mahadevan says, “When our name was announced, for a second it didn’t register. We were so elated. It’s very difficult to express the feeling.”

Music composer Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh (percussionist) and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist),
Talking about the atmosphere at the Crypto.com Arena, the musician adds, “It was a magnificent stage. It’s the world’s most talked-about musical experience and to be able to get on that stage and receive such a coveted honour is inexplicable.”

What made the achievement more special was representing India at the Grammys. “Being at a place full of world-class international artistes and represent our country, make a mark as Indians and receive accolades made me so happy. I felt proud to represent India, musically,” says Mahadevan, who dedicated the award to his wife, Sangeeta Mahadevan.

We have exclusively learnt from our sources that she couldn’t accompany the musician to the Grammys because “she fractured her leg a night before their travel and Shankar missed her presence”.

The fusion band Shakti comprising John McLaughlin (guitarist), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), Ustad Zakir Hussain (tabla player), V Selvaganesh (percussionist) and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist) created history at the 66th Grammy Awards by winning the Best Global Album Award for This Moment, their first studio album in 46 years. Talking to us after the ceremony, Selvaganesh says, “This Moment (punning on the album title) matters the most to me. It was the best moment of my life. This is Shakti’s 50th year and this is our first studio. We couldn’t have asked for more. My dad (veteran percussionist Vikku Vinayakram) was part of Shakti for 25 years and I grew up listening to the band. Having been a part of it for 25 years now, this feels like a dream.”

